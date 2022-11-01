Meridian Management Co. Sells 985 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $111.17. 588,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $463.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

