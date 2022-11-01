MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $18.00. 148,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,597. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $19,325,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $7,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.