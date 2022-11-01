Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Position Cut by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WIZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

