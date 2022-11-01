Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 4,754 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 691.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.44. 50,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

