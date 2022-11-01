Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,349,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovix Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 88,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,801. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

