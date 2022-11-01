Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,349,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 88,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,801. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.05.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.