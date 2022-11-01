Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 3.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 439,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 151,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,637. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

