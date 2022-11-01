Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,195. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.