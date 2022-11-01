Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $15.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.10. The stock had a trading volume of 195,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

