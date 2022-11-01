Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.09. 101,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.