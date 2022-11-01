Meta Platforms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 708,300 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 508,287 call options.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.59. 3,152,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,640,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,405,222. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.