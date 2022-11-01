Metal (MTL) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $68.65 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.24 or 0.31784401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

