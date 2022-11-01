MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $222,266. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

