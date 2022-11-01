Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,757 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 1.41% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 266.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.