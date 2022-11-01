Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.27% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HHLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

