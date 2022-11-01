Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the period. Longview Acquisition Corp. II comprises 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.94% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LGV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 33,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

