Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,386 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 18,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,388. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.