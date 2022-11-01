Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.96 Million in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Ross Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NYSE:ROSS remained flat at $9.98 on Tuesday. 323,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,230. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

