Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $2.52 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON remained flat at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

