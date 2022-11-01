Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

LGAC stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.