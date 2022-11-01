Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 2,699 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 225,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,259. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.