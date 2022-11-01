Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

