Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 696 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

