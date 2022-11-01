Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

