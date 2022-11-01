Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 13,242 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $2,777,358. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.