Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 311 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

