Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Mistras Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE MG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

