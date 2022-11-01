Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Mistras Group Stock Up 5.2 %
NYSE MG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
