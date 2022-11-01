Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading 9.2% Higher

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.10. 22,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 14,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.