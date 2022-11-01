Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 3,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

