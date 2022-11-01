Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $16.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:TOK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.60. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.