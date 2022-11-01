Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AON comprises about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.20.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Stock Up 1.5 %

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $285.77. 15,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

