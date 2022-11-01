Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 21,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

