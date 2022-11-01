MOBLAND One Day Trading Volume Reaches $197,490.00 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $197,490.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 2% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

