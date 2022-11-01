Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $933.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.