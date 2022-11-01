Monero Trading Up 4.6% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $75.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $150.33 or 0.00734365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,470.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00562371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00230804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,195,096 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

