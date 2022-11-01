Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.