Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.41. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

