Morgan Stanley Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $157.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in WEX by 2,889.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

