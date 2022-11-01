Morgan Stanley Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $14.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

