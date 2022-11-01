Motco Acquires 412 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.