Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.