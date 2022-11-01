Motco Has $65,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1,778.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

NYSE TTE opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

