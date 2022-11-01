Motco Has $95,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

