Motco Invests $4.56 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Motco bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $1,955,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,064.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

LIN stock opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

