Motco Takes $43,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Motco bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.