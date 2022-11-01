Motco Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motco cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,501.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,874,000 after acquiring an additional 126,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

