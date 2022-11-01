MP Materials (MP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MP opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MP Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 79.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in MP Materials by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

