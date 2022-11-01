M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.62.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

