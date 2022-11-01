My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $993,145.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $993,145.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

