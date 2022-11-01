My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0848 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $822,758.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

