Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.00 million-$672.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.18 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.35)-(0.30) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of MYGN traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 19,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

